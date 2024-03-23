Twele Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of VB traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,286. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $227.66.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

