Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $19.58 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.94. 9,289,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,286,909. The company has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

