Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $22.67 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.64. 12,832,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,580,424. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.