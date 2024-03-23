Twele Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.2% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $523.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,940,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $501.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $391.09 and a one year high of $526.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.