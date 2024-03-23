Twele Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Twele Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.1% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $479.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,881,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,306. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $357.72 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $458.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.77. The stock has a market cap of $383.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

