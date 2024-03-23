Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,778 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average of $55.11. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $62.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

