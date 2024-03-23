Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,683 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.04. 654,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,265. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $48.67. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

