Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 276 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Twele Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,653 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,235,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,237,000 after buying an additional 114,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,122,000 after buying an additional 66,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,073,000 after buying an additional 636,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,305,000 after buying an additional 799,429 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.81. 1,123,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,178. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.89. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2749 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

