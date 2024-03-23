Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,141 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Twele Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $157,925,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,662. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.