Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys 283 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Constitution Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 215,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,912,000 after buying an additional 117,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.86. 7,022,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,675,365. The company has a market cap of $313.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 884.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,200.00%.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

