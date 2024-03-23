UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.01 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for about $6.03 or 0.00009390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and approximately $1.01 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00134868 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,870,788 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

