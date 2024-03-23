Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.24

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as low as $2.15. Urban One shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 120,297 shares.

Urban One Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $117.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.83 million during the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 37.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

Urban One Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Urban One by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 440.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.