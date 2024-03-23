Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.24

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as low as $2.15. Urban One shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 120,297 shares.
Urban One Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $117.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.83 million during the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 37.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One
Urban One Company Profile
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
Featured Stories
