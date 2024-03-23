Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Buys 460 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.3% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Union Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,087. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.74. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
