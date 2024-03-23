Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 710.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ROK stock traded down $3.71 on Friday, reaching $286.38. 1,149,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,149. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.25 and a 200-day moving average of $284.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROK

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.