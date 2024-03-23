Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,484,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,456,000 after buying an additional 77,368 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,887,000 after purchasing an additional 393,338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,559,000 after purchasing an additional 319,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 972,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 753,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPLV stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.98. The stock had a trading volume of 962,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,788. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.38.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

