Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.65 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Country Trust Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.78. 10,046,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,675,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

