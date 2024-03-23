Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,009 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.5% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $83.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,181,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,893. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.