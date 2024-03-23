Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.47 on Friday, reaching $1,353.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,862,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,434. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The company has a market cap of $627.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,258.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,052.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

