Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.57% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,450,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
RSPD stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 44,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,012. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.02.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
