Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 15.0% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $19,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,061,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,021,000 after purchasing an additional 183,396 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,521,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.43. 1,731,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,300. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $58.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

