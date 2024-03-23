Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Brewster Financial Planning LLC

Brewster Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 288,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,118,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 38,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VEU traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,300. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $58.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

