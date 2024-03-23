Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. 8,168,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,240,528. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

