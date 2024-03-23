Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,168,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,240,528. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

