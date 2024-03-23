Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,593 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.08. The company had a trading volume of 812,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,087. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.93. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $120.03.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

