Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.32. 188,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,335. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $177.87 and a 52-week high of $241.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.93.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

