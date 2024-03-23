Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Purchased by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.44. 29,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,781. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.36. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $202.63.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.