Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Position Raised by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.04. 187,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,009. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.09. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.43 and a fifty-two week high of $291.40.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

