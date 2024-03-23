Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 4.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $62,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $45.59. 1,159,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,390. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1453 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.