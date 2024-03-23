Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.57. 3,923,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,789,547. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.