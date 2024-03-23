Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.70. 1,454,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,417. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.06. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

