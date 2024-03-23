Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VB stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.99. 607,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $227.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

