Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 16.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $234,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

VOO stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $479.18. 5,881,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265,306. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $357.72 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $459.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

