Verde Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2024

Verde Capital Management reduced its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBSFree Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.59. 1,159,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,390. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1453 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

