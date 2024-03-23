Verde Capital Management Has $1.98 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Verde Capital Management decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.45. 124,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,156. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average is $89.30. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

