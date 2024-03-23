Verde Capital Management Purchases 3,822 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Verde Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Verde Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCG stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.95. 170,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,864. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.