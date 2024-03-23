Verde Capital Management Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 0.6% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.85. 2,581,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.60.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.55.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

