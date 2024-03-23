Verde Capital Management Sells 138,194 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Verde Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,194 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of PTON stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 20,388,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,261,392. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $12.02.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

