Verde Capital Management Sells 22,023 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Verde Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,023 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,289,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,286,909. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

