Verde Capital Management Sells 3,992 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Verde Capital Management decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $120,140,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $107.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,703,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,067. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

