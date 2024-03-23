Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.59

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.59 and traded as low as $11.78. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 957,731 shares traded.
Vermilion Energy Trading Down 2.3 %
The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57.
Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.0888 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vermilion Energy
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.