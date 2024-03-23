Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.59

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.59 and traded as low as $11.78. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 957,731 shares traded.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.0888 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vermilion Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $15,550,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $12,120,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 142.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,143,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 671,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

