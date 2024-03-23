Vertcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $24,218.99 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $24,218.99 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,185.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.42 or 0.00703308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.67 or 0.00135024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00048076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.68 or 0.00222290 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00056109 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00130615 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,003,360 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

