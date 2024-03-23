Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $7.24 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $203.38 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $7.24 or 0.00011316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007793 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00015921 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001613 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,965.81 or 1.00005134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012180 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.00151461 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 7.36936501 USD and is down -6.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $10,904,464.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.