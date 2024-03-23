Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Harbor Island Capital LLC

Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,057 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises approximately 4.2% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,225,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,994 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.2 %

WBD stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,546,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,697,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

