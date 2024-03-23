WAXE Price Tops $87.29 on Exchanges (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and $5,488.33 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAXE has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for $87.29 or 0.00134108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WAXE

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

