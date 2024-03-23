Wealthstar Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,817 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.56. The company had a trading volume of 392,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.35 and a 52 week high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.