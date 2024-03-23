Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $531,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 102.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 230.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 513,989 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after acquiring an additional 647,885 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 22.5% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 421,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 77,352 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $3,936,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 8.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,359,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,281,000 after acquiring an additional 629,300 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.2 %

ET stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,344,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,861,930. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

