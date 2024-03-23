Wealthstar Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $602,114,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after buying an additional 4,159,650 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,520,000 after buying an additional 2,371,394 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after buying an additional 995,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after buying an additional 158,264 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.49. The company had a trading volume of 287,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,734. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.16 and its 200-day moving average is $88.71. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

