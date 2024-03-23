Wealthstar Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,170 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 0.4% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after buying an additional 3,815,686 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,443,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $50,473,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAU traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. 5,018,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,498,339. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $41.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

