Wealthstar Advisors LLC Takes $231,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.07. 28,437,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,381,952. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $210.41.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
