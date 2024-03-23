Wealthstar Advisors LLC Takes Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 106.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 28.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

NYSE AGO traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.74. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $4.57. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $5,083,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,099,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.